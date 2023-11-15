Winston-Salem State University MBB rolls in opener

Winston-Salem State University took care of business early and often in the home opener for the 2023-2024 season.
WSSU got big games from veterans Jaylen Alston and Issac Parson to roll to an 88-68 win over Mount Olive in front of a capacity crowd of 2,400.
Alston scored a career-high 31 points, hitting 11 of 12 attempts from the field and 9 of 10 attempts from the free throw line. Parson scored 20 points and dished out six assists as the defending CIAA champions played at home for the first time this season.
Winston-Salem State University led by as many as 29 points in the second half, and led for all but 18 seconds in the game as it improved to 2-1 on the season.
WSSU will hit the road to the CP3 HBCU Tip-Off to take on Tuskegee University.