Winston-Salem State University MBB rolls in opener

Winston-Salem State University took care of business early and often in the home opener for the 2023-2024 season.



WSSU got big games from veterans Jaylen Alston and Issac Parson to roll to an 88-68 win over Mount Olive in front of a capacity crowd of 2,400.



Alston scored a career-high 31 points, hitting 11 of 12 attempts from the field and 9 of 10 attempts from the free throw line. Parson scored 20 points and dished out six assists as the defending CIAA champions played at home for the first time this season.



Winston-Salem State University led by as many as 29 points in the second half, and led for all but 18 seconds in the game as it improved to 2-1 on the season.

Winston-Salem State students cheer against Mount Olive.

Winston-Salem State guard Issac Parson shoots the ball vs. Mount Olive.

Winston-Salem State guard KC Shaw attacks the basket.

WSSU forward Jaylen Alston shoots the ball vs. Mount Olive.

Winston-Salem State University cheerleaders.

WSSU big Dodd shoots the ball.

Winston-Salem State guard Issac Parson dribbles the ball vs. Mount Olive. the ball vs. Mount Olive.

WSSU guard Jahnarious Snell shoots the ball.

Winston-Salem State guard Issac Parson shoots the ball vs. Mount Olive.

WSSU will hit the road to the CP3 HBCU Tip-Off to take on Tuskegee University.

