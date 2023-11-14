Ohio State, Harvard transfer Seth Towns cleared for Howard

By

Howard University will add former Harvard and Ohio State guard Seth Towns to its talented roster on the court soon.



Howard University head coach Kenneth Blakeney broke the news to the Messenger that Towns has been cleared by the NCAA.

Towns started his collegiate career in 2016, when several of his future Howard teammates were still in middle school. He was named Ivy League Player of the Year as a sophomore averaging 16.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1% from 3-point range. Towns would go on to miss the next two seasons with knee injuries.



From there, Seth Towns returned home to Columbus, Ohio to play for Ohio State as a graduate transfer. He played in 25 games for the Buckeyes, averaging 3.8 points in 2020-21 before missing the next season with a back injury. He sat out last season totally but could have another two seasons of eligibility.





Our Joshua Williams reached out to Towns after he announced his intention to transfer to Howard and play basketball. He gave three reasons as to why:

1) Howard offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn and engage in a community characterized by black variety. As a result of this paired with its history and faculty, the Mecca has produced some of the best thinkers in the diaspora.

2) There is so much to look forward to about Howard. If I had to choose a few to list, I’d say being in a city as culture-rich as DC (just had chicken w mumbo sauce for the first time last week, 11/10), meeting and hopefully learning from Ta-Nehisi Coates, and generally just being in an institution tailored for the black student.

3) I plan to contribute veteran leadership and high level scoring to this team and am excited to help build on the championship spirit that has already been set forth.

Seth Towns will join a Howard squad that is the defending MEAC Champion and nearly knocked off Georgia Tech on the road last week.

