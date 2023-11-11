Howard upsets North Carolina Central in blowout victory

Howard was overpowering on Saturday afternoon, collecting score after score in a lopsided 50-20 victory to take down North Carolina Central.
Quinton Williams had his eyes on the endzone in Howard’s win. He threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another one, wreaking havoc on North Carolina Central’s defense. In the ground game, tailback Jarett Hunter was the Bison’s main contributor, rushing for 113 yards. As a team, the Bison’s willingness to take risks on fourth down paid off. They converted each of their three attempts.
Davius Richard found the endzone multiple times in North Carolina Central’s loss. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another one. Wide receiver Twan Flip Jr. collected one reception for 3 yards and one touchdown as a downfield target for Richard.
Key Metrics to Victory: Howard
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 33 passing attempts and 36 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 34:28 (57% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 46% of third downs (6-13) while North Carolina Central converted just 27% (3-11)
- Penalties – recorded six penalties for 55 yards while North Carolina Central had nine penalties for 62 yards
Both teams take the field again on Nov. 18. Howard welcomes Morgan State to Greene Stadium, where the Bison will look to earn another win at home. Meanwhile, North Carolina Central will be thankful to return home when they face struggling Delaware State at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.