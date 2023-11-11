Florida A&M pushed home win streak to 19, defeats Lincoln (CA)

Florida A&M outbattled Lincoln (CA) on Saturday evening by a final score of 28-0. Playing mostly reserves as head coach Willie Simmons made the decision to rest the starters against LU for the regular season finale in preparation for the Florida Classic and hosting the SWAC Championship game on Dec. 2 at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Jeremy Moussa did not even dress for the game as redshirt sophomore Junior Muratovic started the game under center.
Jaquez Yant starred in the ground game for Florida A&M, rushing for two touchdowns. Nicholas Dixon led the Rattler receiving corps. Dixon finished with two receptions for 25 yards. The Rattlers’ pass rush continued its success generating pressure, as they recorded three sacks on the Oaklanders’ quarterback.
Teriq Phillips, Otis Weah, and Daheem Knowels were all contributors for Lincoln (CA) in the loss. The Oaklanders struggled against FAMU’s “Dark Cloud” defense, failing to put points on the board.
Key Metrics to Victory: Florida A&M
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 66-34 run-pass split with 37 rushing attempts and 19 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 33:30 (56% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 33% of third downs (3-9) while Lincoln (CA) converted just 25% (3-12)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 60% of red zone trips as opposed to Lincoln (CA)’s 0% efficiency
Florida A&M earns its ninth win of the season. The team will look to keep it going next against Bethune-Cookman. Meanwhile, Lincoln (CA)’s season record drops to 0-12.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.