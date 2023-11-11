Prairie View A&M makes case with impressive win over Southern

Prairie View A&M played a strong second half on Saturday afternoon, overcoming a 4-point halftime deficit to defeat Southern 27-21.
Trazon Connley‘s dual-threat ability was on full display to lead Prairie View A&M. He put up 184 yards through the air and 54 on the ground to keep Southern’s defense guessing. The Panthers also found help from pass-catcher Shemar Savage, who collected two receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown as Connley’s favorite target on the afternoon. The team committed to the ground game early and often (63 1st quarter rushing yards, 75-25 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Panthers wore down the defense with 163 total rushing yards.
Kendric Rhymes starred in the ground game for Southern, rushing for one touchdown. The Jags made some costly mistakes on Saturday, giving up seven penalties.
Key Metrics to Victory: Prairie View A&M
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 75-25 run-pass split with 48 rushing attempts and 16 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 33:07 (55% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 25% of third downs (3-12) while Southern converted just 17% (2-12)
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 36 yards while Southern had seven penalties for 67 yards
Prairie View A&M earned a good win against a tough SWAC rival. The Panthers will welcome Alabama State to Panther Stadium on Nov. 18 for their next game. This afternoon’s defeat was another tough result for Southern. It had lost in its last outing against Alcorn and was looking to rebound. A Nov. 25 matchup with conference rival Grambling in New Orleans is the Jags’ next shot at a win.
