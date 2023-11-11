VIEW ALL SCORES
Howard Quinton Williams
Howard University

Howard University knocks off NC Central, takes control of MEAC

Howard University got its lick back against NC Central. Now it has control of the MEAC race, and pole position for the Celebration Bowl.
Posted on

North Carolina Central and Howard University finally got a chance to meet on the field this season, and the results may have rocked the MEAC and Celebration Bowl title races.

Howard jumped out to an early lead and held the FCS no. 9 team at bay to come away with a resounding 50-20 win over NCCU to avenge last season’s loss and take control of the MEAC title race.

Howard University quarterback Quinton Williams completed 23 of his 33 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns while Jared Hunter and Eden James gashed the NCCU defense for 197 yards and three scores. HU rolled up 521 yards of total offense, while holding NCCU to just 198 yards.

Eden James, Howard University
Howard University running back Eden James goes out for a pass.



NC Central quarterback Davius Richard accounted for 166 yards of that and both touchdowns as he ran for 91 yards on the ground but completed just 11 of 25 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times. 

The win gives both teams a 3-1 record in MEAC play heading into the final week of the regular season, setting up a set of scenarios that will decide who wins the MEAC title and represents the conference in the Celebration Bowl.

The head-to-head win gives Howard the edge, meaning a win over Morgan State would give it the conference title and send it to the Celebration Bowl for the first time in school history. North Carolina Central must win its season-finale against Delaware State and hope Morgan State can knock off Howard. Otherwise, it will be looking to get a spot in the FCS playoffs. 

