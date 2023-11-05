VIEW ALL SCORES
Tennessee State
Recruiting

Tennessee State lands commit with heavy SEC offers

Tennessee State landed a commitment from Jayden Coleman, a defensive back with more than half a dozen SEC offers.
Posted on

Eddie George and Tennessee State football saw their on-the-field win streak end on Saturday, but they picked up a prospect with half a dozen SEC offers.

Tennessee State received a commitment from Jayden Coleman, a three-star defensive back from Texarkana, Texas. Coleman is rated as the 39th best cornerback in the class of 2024 and the 79th best player in Texas.

He is the highest-rated recruit in TSU history, according to 247Sports rankings. 

Tennessee State,

Coleman chose TSU over 18 offers, including SEC schools Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. He was also offered by North Carolina, Syracuse and Duke. Other offers included Penn State, Kansas, Indiana, Appalachian State and others as well as HBCUs Morgan State and Grambling State. 

TSU fell to 6-3 on the season, losing 35-21 to Charleston Southern on Saturday.

