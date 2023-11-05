Texas Southern band member punches heckler while playing tuba

By

Texas Southern University couldn’t quite knock off Jackson State on Saturday, but one of the members of its band knocked a fan off his feet.



A video emerged on social media showing an interaction between a member of the crowd and a member of the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul as the visiting band made its way from Houston to Jackson, Miss.

TEXAS SOUTHERN WHAT YALL GOT GOING ON 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WvIuPp3h3y — kayla. (@theekaylan) November 5, 2023

The man approaches a tuba player, with a can in his hand, and starts yelling as he attempts to play his instrument. The tuba player exchanges words momentarily before handing out blows that sent the fan spiraling backwards. Meanwhile, the tuba player continued to play his instrument.





Jackson State won the game 21-19, improving to 7-3 on the season. Texas Southern fell to 2-7 on the season with the loss.

The Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul is currently ranked fourth in the most recent Division I rankings of ESPN’s Band of The Year after starting the season at no. 13. There isn’t a category for physicality, but if it was, TSU might be ranked even higher in the next set of rankings.



The ESPN Band of The Year championships will be held on Dec. 15 in Atlanta, one day before the Celebration Bowl.

