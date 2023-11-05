VIEW ALL SCORES
TEXAS SOUTHERN tuba
Jackson State

Texas Southern band member punches heckler while playing tuba

A heckling fan in Jackson, Miss got more than he bargained for as a Texas Southern tuba player let his fist make sweet chin music.
Posted on

Texas Southern University couldn’t quite knock off Jackson State on Saturday, but one of the members of its band knocked a fan off his feet.

A video emerged on social media showing an interaction between a member of the crowd and a member of the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul as the visiting band made its way from Houston to Jackson, Miss. 

The man approaches a tuba player, with a can in his hand, and starts yelling as he attempts to play his instrument. The tuba player exchanges words momentarily before handing out blows that sent the fan spiraling backwards. Meanwhile, the tuba player continued to play his instrument.

Texas Southern University



Jackson State won the game 21-19, improving to 7-3 on the season. Texas Southern fell to 2-7 on the season with the loss. 

The Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul is currently ranked fourth in the most recent Division I rankings of ESPN’s Band of The Year after starting the season at no. 13. There isn’t a category for physicality, but if it was, TSU might be ranked even higher in the next set of rankings.

The ESPN Band of The Year championships will be held on Dec. 15 in Atlanta, one day before the Celebration Bowl.

Texas Southern band member punches heckler while playing tuba
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Tuskegee University Tuskegee University
475
Academics

Tuskegee University president retiring in spring 2024
64
2023 Football

Tennessee State stumbles against Charleston Southern
Stephen A Stephen A
780
CIAA

Stephen A Smith, a success story powered by an HBCU
60
2023 Football

Port City Classic: Alabama State claims victory over Grambling
347
Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman downs MVSU for first SWAC win of the season
To Top
X