By

Deion Sanders and Colorado suffered a tough loss on Sunday, but he still found time to give FAMU head coach Willie Simmons his flowers.



Simmons posted an Instagram video of him and his team celebrating on the bus coming back from yet another win over a SWAC opponent — this time Alabama A&M. The win secured home-field advantage for FAMU in the SWAC Championship Game as the game will now be hosted at Bragg Stadium on Dec. 2.



“My dawg,” Sanders responded via comment on Simmons’ page.





“Love you, my guy,” Simmons responded back.



Ironically, it was Deion Sanders and Jackson State who kept Simmons and Florida A&M out of the championship game in each of its first two seasons in the SWAC. Jackson State defeated Florida A&M in both the 2021 and 2022 Orange Blossom Classics, giving JSU a 1-0 edge each season to start SWAC play and forcing FAMU to play from behind for the rest of the season. Jackson State won the SWAC title in each of those years under Sanders tutelage, hosting the game at home and representing the league in the Celebration Bowl.



FAMU has not lost a game to another program in the SWAC outside of Sanders’ squads, having gone 24-2 after Saturday’s win, including a season-opening victory against Jackson State back in September.

Deion Sanders celebrates FAMU head coach after big win