SWAC West top spot at stake as Southern travels to Alcorn State

Saturday afternoon will see Alcorn State take on Southern University in a SWAC West showdown. These teams will be competing to keep their current winning streaks intact. Alcorn has won four straight, while SU’s streak stands at three. These teams have likely been reviewing the film from their last matchup in 2022. That one resulted in a 21-17 win for Southern.
2022 Southern vs Alcorn
Alcorn State (5-3 Overall, 4-1 in SWAC)
Alcorn State is among the elite of the SWAC West, having earned a 4-1 record in conference play. They are scoring an average of 20.5 points per contest, with a total of 20 touchdowns on the year. The Braves defense is conceding an average of 321 yards and 19.8 points per game.
Jarveon Howard gears up after an impressive performance in Alcorn State’s last game. Howard rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown in the team’s win.
Alcorn State’s play selection split has been fairly balanced thus far this season, throwing the ball 46% of the time while rushing the other 54%.
The Braves’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 3-1 at home so far this year, averaging 21.5 points per game in those games. Alcorn State has lost two straight matchups against Southern since Oct 30, 2021.
Southern (5-3 Overall, 4-1 in SWAC)
The Jags’ 4-1 record in conference plays establishes them as a top team in the SWAC West. They’re putting up an average of 3.0 touchdowns and 23.3 points per contest. The Southern University defense has been a force this season, only conceding an average of 16.3 points per game.
Kendric Rhymes gears up after an impressive performance in Southern’s last game. Rhymes rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.
Southern loves to target their backs, with 25% of their receptions coming from the running back position.
The Jags’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 1-1 on the road so far this year, averaging 18.5 points per game in those games. Southern is 4-3 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 20.1 points per game in those games.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.