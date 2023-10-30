Tennessee State travels meet OVC competitor, Charleston So.

HBCU football fans will be in for a treat when Charleston So. and Tennessee State meet on Saturday evening. A good showing by Charleston So. would be welcomed, especially after losing to Bryant in their last outing. Tennessee State won’t make it easy though. They’re riding the momentum of a recent victory over Lindenwood and are hoping to parlay that into another win here.
Charleston So. (3-5 Overall, 1-2 in OVC)
Issues on both sides of the ball have been widespread for the Buccaneers. Their defense has been allowing 420 yards per game to opposing offenses, while Charleston So.’s own offense has only been able to muster an average of 237 yards per outing. Their secondary has really struggled. Opposing quarterbacks have averaged 8.2 yards per pass attempt this season.
Keep your eyes on Will Kakavitsas downfield. Kakavitsas showed out in Charleston So.’s last game, collecting five receptions for 169 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s loss.
Charleston So.’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Will Kakavitsas has been on the receiving end of 32% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
Photo Courtesy: Jim Killlian/ Charleston So. Athletics
The Buccaneers’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, averaging 16.0 points per game over that span. They are 3-2 at home so far this year, averaging 16.2 points per game in those games. This is Charleston So.’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Tennessee State (6-2 Overall, 2-1 in OVC)
Defense has been the Tigers’ main specialty for stretches of this season. Defensively, they’ve been conceding 146 rushing yards and 197 passing yards each game. They’ve held opposing offenses to 3.7 yards per rush attempt and 6.1 yards per pass attempt.
Keep your eyes on Da’Shon Davis downfield. Davis showed out in Tennessee State’s last game, collecting five receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown in the team’s win.
Tennessee State’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Da’Shon Davis has been on the receiving end of 28% of the team’s passing yardage this season.
The Tigers’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 1-2 on the road so far this year, averaging 13.3 points per game in those games. Tennessee State is 2-1 in OVC games.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.