Prairie View A&M hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff in redemption battle

SWAC football continues Saturday afternoon, when Prairie View A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff battle. Someone will finally end a losing streak in this one. PVAMU has lost two consecutive, while UAPB’s current skid stands at five. These teams last met in 2022. Prairie View A&M came out on top in that one by a score of 55-24.
Prairie View A&M (3-5 Overall, 3-2 in SWAC)
The Panthers’ squad has had their fair share of struggles on both offense and defense. Their defense has been allowing 429 yards per game to opposing offenses, while Prairie View A&M’s own offense has only been able to muster an average of 331 yards per outing. Their secondary has really struggled. Opposing quarterbacks have averaged 8.8 yards per pass attempt this season.
Keep your eyes on Trejon Spiller downfield. Spiller showed out in Prairie View A&M’s last game, collecting four receptions for 54 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
Prairie View A&M has a rush-heavy offense, with a 64-36 rush-pass play selection split.
Prairie View A&M went 6-5 in 2022. They are 1-1 at home so far this year, averaging 23.5 points per game in those games. Prairie View A&M has won two straight matchups against Arkansas-Pine Bluff since Sep 30, 2021.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-7 Overall, 0-5 in SWAC)
Struggles on both sides of the ball have plagued Pine Bluff this season. Their defense has been allowing 462 yards per game. Meanwhile, their own offense has only been averaging 300 yards per game. Running the ball hasn’t yielded them much success this year. So far this season, they’re only mustering an average of 3.5 yards per rushing attempt.
Tailback Johness Davis will be leading Arkansas-Pine Bluff in this one. Davis has collected 351 rush yards this season, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s running game is by committee. No one player has taken more than 23% of rush attempts.
Pine Bluff’s record sits at 0-3 for their last three games, allowing 471 yards per game on average over that span. They are 0-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 16.0 points per game in those games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is looking for their first SWAC win this year, as they’re currently 0-5 in conference games this season.
