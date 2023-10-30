VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Prairie View A&M hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff in redemption battle

Prairie View A&M faces Arkansas-Pine Bluff as both teams seek to break losing streaks in SWAC football. In the last meeting, the PVAMU won.
Posted on

SWAC football continues Saturday afternoon, when Prairie View A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff battle. Someone will finally end a losing streak in this one. PVAMU has lost two consecutive, while UAPB’s current skid stands at five. These teams last met in 2022. Prairie View A&M came out on top in that one by a score of 55-24.

Prairie View A&M (3-5 Overall, 3-2 in SWAC)

The Panthers’ squad has had their fair share of struggles on both offense and defense. Their defense has been allowing 429 yards per game to opposing offenses, while Prairie View A&M’s own offense has only been able to muster an average of 331 yards per outing. Their secondary has really struggled. Opposing quarterbacks have averaged 8.8 yards per pass attempt this season.

team huddle vs. FAMU

Keep your eyes on Trejon Spiller downfield. Spiller showed out in Prairie View A&M’s last game, collecting four receptions for 54 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.

Prairie View A&M has a rush-heavy offense, with a 64-36 rush-pass play selection split.

Trazon vs HCU 10.14.23

Prairie View A&M went 6-5 in 2022. They are 1-1 at home so far this year, averaging 23.5 points per game in those games. Prairie View A&M has won two straight matchups against Arkansas-Pine Bluff since Sep 30, 2021.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-7 Overall, 0-5 in SWAC)

Struggles on both sides of the ball have plagued Pine Bluff this season. Their defense has been allowing 462 yards per game. Meanwhile, their own offense has only been averaging 300 yards per game. Running the ball hasn’t yielded them much success this year. So far this season, they’re only mustering an average of 3.5 yards per rushing attempt.

Tailback Johness Davis will be leading Arkansas-Pine Bluff in this one. Davis has collected 351 rush yards this season, scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s running game is by committee. No one player has taken more than 23% of rush attempts.

Pine Bluff’s record sits at 0-3 for their last three games, allowing 471 yards per game on average over that span. They are 0-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 16.0 points per game in those games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is looking for their first SWAC win this year, as they’re currently 0-5 in conference games this season.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Prairie View A&M hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff in redemption battle
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

12
2023 Football

North Carolina A&T hosts Towson for CAA conference play
359
Jackson State

Jackson State offense lights up Arkansas-Pine Bluff in road win
60
2023-2024 Basketball

NC A&T Basketball big man out for the season once again
Gerard Wilcher Morehouse College Gerard Wilcher Morehouse College
36
Morehouse

Morehouse College coach responds to hot seat rumors
Alabama State vs Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic Alabama State vs Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic
515
2023 Football

Alabama State defeats Alabama A&M to win the Magic City Classic
To Top
X