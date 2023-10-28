VIEW ALL SCORES
Morgan State vs Norfolk State
2023 Football

Morgan State back in the win column with win over Norfolk State

Morgan State ends losing streak and spoils Norfolk State’s homecoming.
Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Morgan State played a strong second half on Saturday afternoon, overcoming a 4-point halftime deficit to defeat Norfolk State 32-28.

Tailback J.J. Davis led the way for Morgan State, accumulating 113 yards on 13 rushing attempts. Davis got help as well, particularly from Will Harris and Tahj Smith. The coaching staff was not willing to sit back and keep punting the ball away, they went for it on four fourth downs, converting three times.

Kevon King led the way for Norfolk State, finding success with two touchdowns rushing and one touchdown receiving. The Spartans had a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t put together a full 60 minutes.

Key Metrics to Victory: Morgan State

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 65-35 run-pass split with 41 rushing attempts and 22 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 30:17 (50% of the game)

Both teams have their next games on Nov. 4. Morgan State welcomes Delaware State to Hughes Memorial Stadium, where the Bears will look to continue their solid play in their return home. Meanwhile, Norfolk State will try to rebound when they take on North Carolina Central at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

