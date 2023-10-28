VIEW ALL SCORES
Alcorn State wins in faceoff with Mississippi Valley State

Jarveon Howard and Jacorian Sewell could not be contained as they led Alcorn State to victory.
Alcorn State outbattled Mississippi Valley State on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 24-3.

Jarveon Howard starred in the ground game for Alcorn State, rushing for one touchdown. Jacorian Sewell contributed as well, rushing for 92 yards and one touchdown. As a team, the Braves’ willingness to take risks on fourth down paid off. They converted each of their two attempts.

Alcorn State vs Mississippi Valley State

DePhabian Fant had a big day for Mississippi Valley State, accumulating 57 yards on the ground. The Delta Devils struggled to take drives all the way to the endzone, with their only points coming from a field goal.

Key Metrics to Victory: Alcorn State

  • Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 25 passing attempts and 31 rushing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 31:00 (52% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 30% of third downs (3-10) while Mississippi Valley State converted just 15% (2-13)
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 67% of red zone trips

Alcorn State proved once again that it is a tough matchup. A battle with SWAC foe Southern is the Braves’ next test. They will meet on Nov. 4 at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium. Mississippi Valley State’s record dropped to 1-7 with the loss. The Delta Devils’ next game is against a Bethune-Cookman side that is also recovering from a recent loss. They will square off on Nov. 2 at Municipal Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

