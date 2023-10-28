Florida A&M throttles Prairie View A&M, clinches SWAC East

Florida A&M started the game hot on Saturday evening, scoring 14 first quarter points. The Rattlers then carried that wave to power past Prairie View A&M by a final score of 45-7. That win, along with Alabama State’s win over Alabama A&M gave FAMU the SWAC East title, meaning it will be in the SWAC Championship Game.
Jeremy Moussa led the way for Florida A&M, throwing for 272 yards and three touchdowns in this one. The Rattlers also found help from pass-catcher Jah’Marae Sheread, who collected four receptions for 76 yards as Moussa’s favorite target on the evening. The team’s potent offense accumulated an impressive 453 total yards.
Trejon Spiller, Caleb Johnson, and Trazon Connley were all contributors for Prairie View A&M in the loss. The Panthers were unable to take the defensive pressure of Florida A&M, as they were held to a scoreless final 30 minutes.
Key Metrics to Victory: Florida A&M
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 25 passing attempts and 29 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 27:05 (45% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 50% of third downs (5-10) while Prairie View A&M converted just 29% (5-17)
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 40 yards while Prairie View A&M had seven penalties for 51 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Prairie View A&M’s 0% efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Nov. 4. Florida A&M meets Alabama A&M at Louis Crews Stadium, where the Rattlers will look to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M will try to rebound when they face an Arkansas-Pine Bluff team also coming off a loss. They will meet at Panther Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.