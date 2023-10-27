VIEW ALL SCORES
Bishop Sycamore to make return at HBCU

Bishop Sycamore is making its return to the football field. And its happening on an HBCU football field.
Bishop Sycamore is back and it will be making its return at an HBCU. 

The supposed high school program outed as a fraud by journalists is set to take on Life Christian Academy out of Chester, VA. The game is set on a Nov. 9 and take place at Rogers Stadium on the campus of Virginia State University, a Division II HBCU in Ettrick, VA.

Life Christian Academy coach David Fitzgerald talked to the Richmond Times-Dispatch about playing the disgraced program, which was outed for having no official classrooms after a 58-0 loss to IMG Academy in 2022. 

“Bishop Sycamore, they’re in a rebuilding process, and they basically have worked with a very reputable company that matches high school football games up,” Fitzgerald told the paper.

BS has not played a game all year to this point, and its roster is unknown. 

