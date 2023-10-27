Bishop Sycamore to make return at HBCU

Bishop Sycamore is back and it will be making its return at an HBCU.
The supposed high school program outed as a fraud by journalists is set to take on Life Christian Academy out of Chester, VA. The game is set on a Nov. 9 and take place at Rogers Stadium on the campus of Virginia State University, a Division II HBCU in Ettrick, VA.
Life Christian Academy coach David Fitzgerald talked to the Richmond Times-Dispatch about playing the disgraced program, which was outed for having no official classrooms after a 58-0 loss to IMG Academy in 2022.
“Bishop Sycamore, they’re in a rebuilding process, and they basically have worked with a very reputable company that matches high school football games up,” Fitzgerald told the paper.
BS has not played a game all year to this point, and its roster is unknown.
