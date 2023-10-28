Hampton back in the win column with win over North Carolina A&T

Hampton snuck past North Carolina A&T on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 26-24.
Chris Zellous‘ dual-threat ability was on full display to lead Hampton. He put up 198 yards through the air and 89 on the ground to keep North Carolina A&T’s defense guessing. Down the field, Zellous was primarily looking for tight end TK Paisant, who finished with three receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown. The Pirates found offensive success throughout the day, outpacing the Aggies in total offensive yards 465 to 318.
Kenji Christian‘s showcased his versatility for North Carolina A&T. He accumulated 81 yards rushing and another 75 yards receiving in the losing effort. The Aggies’ run defense was a key issue against the Pirates. They gave up 5.2 yards per carry to Hampton rushers.
Key Metrics to Victory: Hampton
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 73-27 run-pass split with 51 rushing attempts and 19 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 36:06 (60% of the game)
Both teams have their next games on Nov. 4. Hampton takes on Maine at Morse Field at Alfond Stadium, where the Pirates will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T will try to turn things around when they take on CAA foe Towson at Truist Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.