Texas Southern victorious in matchup against Bethune-Cookman

Texas Southern started Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Bethune-Cookman well, going up 17 at halftime before holding on to defeat Bethune-Cookman 34-31.
Tailback LaDarius Owens led the way for Texas Southern, accumulating 163 yards on 19 rushing attempts. Owens got help as well, particularly from Jace Wilson and Trenton Leary. The Tigers’ defense put on a clinic, racking up five sacks.
Jimmie Robinson III starred in the ground game for Bethune-Cookman, rushing for one touchdown. The Wildcats struggled from the start, allowing Texas Southern to jump to a 27-10 lead in the first half.
Key Metrics to Victory: Texas Southern
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 29 passing attempts and 32 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 21:39 (36% of the game)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over just zero times while collecting two turnovers from Bethune-Cookman
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Bethune-Cookman’s 83% efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Oct. 21. Texas Southern welcomes Florida A&M to PNC Stadium, where the Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman will try to rebound when they take on SWAC foe Southern at TIAA Bank Stadium.
