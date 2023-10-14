Alabama State pulls off victory over Jackson State on homecoming

Alabama State prevailed in a tough battle against Jackson State on Saturday afternoon, winning by a final score of 24-19.
Colton “Bubba” Adams had a big day for Alabama State, racking up 14 total tackles with 10 solo and an assisted sack. It was a running back by committee as 6 different rushers accumulated 150 yards.
Quarterback Damon Stewart also contributed nicely by completing 5-of-12 passes for 80 yards. The Hornets’ defense also caused havoc on the Jackson State offense by forcing three fumbles on the afternoon.
Desmond Moultrie starred in the ground game for Jackson State, rushing for 65 yards and one touchdown. Jackson State made too many mistakes early on, giving up two turnovers in the first quarter alone.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alabama State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 67-33 run-pass split with 31 rushing attempts and 15 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 24:52 (41% of the game)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 80% of red zone trips as opposed to Jackson State’s 67% efficiency
Bama St. earned a good win against a tough SWAC rival. The Hornets’ next action is at Legion Field on Oct. 28. They will take on an Alabama A&M squad that is coming off a big win over Grambling. This loss was a rare slip-up for JSU, which had been playing well recently. The Tigers will take on Mississippi Valley State, which is coming off a win, at Rice-Totten Stadium on Oct. 21.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.