Hampton loses big to Monmouth on the road

Hampton was overpowered on Saturday afternoon, allowing score after score in a lopsided 61-10 loss to Monmouth.
Tailback Jaden Shirden led the way for Monmouth, accumulating 276 yards on 16 rushing attempts. Sone Ntoh contributed as well, rushing for 28 yards and two touchdowns. Extra possessions were a big factor in the Hawks’ success, they won the turnover battle 2-0.
Hampton was led by quarterback Chris Zellous. He completed 7-of-18 passes for 45 yards. Darran Butts added 85 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Key Metrics to Victory: Monmouth
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 66-34 run-pass split with 33 rushing attempts and 17 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 25:53 (43% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 44% of third downs (4-9) while Hampton converted just 36% (5-14)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over zero times while collecting two turnovers from Hampton
Both teams have their next games on Oct. 21. Monmouth heads to Rhodes Stadium to take on Elon, where the Hawks will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Hampton will try to turn things around when they meet winning-streak riding Delaware at Armstrong Stadium.
