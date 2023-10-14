North Carolina A&T bludgeoned by punishing Delware run game

The North Carolina A&T defense had no answer for Delaware’s run-heavy approach, as the Blue Hens rushed their way to a 21-6 victory.
Tailback Kyron Cumby led the way for Delaware, accumulating 144 yards on 20 rushing attempts. Cumby got help as well, particularly from Marcus Yarns and Jourdan Townsend. The team committed to the ground game early and often (74 1st quarter rushing yards, 69-31 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Blue Hens wore down the defense with 322 total rushing yards.
Wesley Graves had a big day for North Carolina A&T, accumulating 83 yards on the ground. A&T struggled to take drives all the way to the endzone, with all of its points coming from field goals. The passing game mustered just 31 yards, the second-lowest total of the season.
Key Metrics to Victory: Delaware
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 69-31 run-pass split with 47 rushing attempts and 21 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 30:52 (51% of the game)
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 45 yards while North Carolina A&T had five penalties for 53 yards
Each team has its next game on Oct. 21. Delaware heads to Armstrong Stadium to take on Hampton University, where the Blue Hens will look to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T will try to turn things around when they take on Richmond at Truist Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.