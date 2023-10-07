FAMU cools off Southern in SWAC showdown

FAMU prevailed in a tough battle against Southern in A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday evening, winning by a final score of 26-19.
Jeremy Moussa led the way for Florida A&M, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns in this one. The Rattlers found success in key moments as they collected 392 total offensive yards on the day in the latest chapter of this rivalry.
Chandler Whitfield, CJ Russell, and Harold Blood were all contributors for Southern in the loss. The Jags had a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t put together a full 60 minutes.
Key Metrics to Victory: FAMU
- Play selection – leaned on the pass game, with a 70-30 pass-run split with 54 passing attempts and 23 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 34:54 (58% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 40% of third downs (6-15) while Southern converted just 18% (2-11)
FAMU proved once again that it is a tough matchup. The Rattlers’ next test is a matchup with Texas Southern, which also won its last game, at PNC Stadium on Oct. 21. This loss was a rare slip-up for SU, which had been playing well recently. The Jags will hope for a better result in their next game, an Oct. 14 visit by Lincoln (CA) to Baton Rouge.
