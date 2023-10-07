VIEW ALL SCORES
JEREMY MOUSSA FAMU
FAMU

FAMU cools off Southern in SWAC showdown

Florida A&M put together a game-clinching drive late in the fourth quarter to keep its momentum going this season.
Posted on

FAMU prevailed in a tough battle against Southern in A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday evening, winning by a final score of 26-19.

Jeremy Moussa led the way for Florida A&M, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns in this one. The Rattlers found success in key moments as they collected 392 total offensive yards on the day in the latest chapter of this rivalry.

Florida A&M, Southern

Chandler Whitfield, CJ Russell, and Harold Blood were all contributors for Southern in the loss. The Jags had a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t put together a full 60 minutes.

Key Metrics to Victory: FAMU

  • Play selection – leaned on the pass game, with a 70-30 pass-run split with 54 passing attempts and 23 rushing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 34:54 (58% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 40% of third downs (6-15) while Southern converted just 18% (2-11)

FAMU proved once again that it is a tough matchup. The Rattlers’ next test is a matchup with Texas Southern, which also won its last game, at PNC Stadium on Oct. 21. This loss was a rare slip-up for SU, which had been playing well recently. The Jags will hope for a better result in their next game, an Oct. 14 visit by Lincoln (CA) to Baton Rouge.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

FAMU cools off Southern in SWAC showdown
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

2.2K
FAMU

FAMU Marching 100 won’t battle Human Jukebox in Baton Rouge
Prairie View A&M Prairie View A&M
339
Prairie View A&M

Rapper BigXthaPlug visits Prairie View A&M locker room
Howard vs Northwestern Howard vs Northwestern
56
2023 Football

Howard loses on the road to Northwestern
UAPB Zaay Green UAPB Zaay Green
569
2023-2024 Basketball

WNBA Draft case being made for HBCU player by coach
Howard basketball Howard basketball
317
2023-2024 Basketball

Howard to host Big-12 opponent in basketball this year
To Top
X