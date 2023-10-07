Prairie View A&M take the win over Mississippi Valley State

Prairie View A&M got off to a slow start on Saturday evening, but ultimately turned it up to overpower Mississippi Valley State by a final score of 31-12.
Trazon Connley led the way for Prairie View A&M, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another one. Down the field, Connley was primarily looking for receiver Shemar Savage, who finished with two receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown. The Panthers’ defense put on a clinic, racking up seven sacks.
Jaxson Davis, Ty’Jarian Williams, and Rashad Eades were all contributors for Mississippi Valley State in the loss. The Delta Devils’ defense just couldn’t get off the field on third down, allowing Prairie View A&M to convert on 69 percent of attempts.
Key Metrics to Victory: Prairie View A&M
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 65-35 run-pass split with 34 rushing attempts and 18 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 27:22 (46% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 69% of third downs (9-13) while Mississippi Valley State converted just 33% (4-12)
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 30 yards while Mississippi Valley State had seven penalties for 68 yards
Both teams take the field again on Oct. 14. Prairie View A&M heads to Husky Stadium to take on Houston Christian, where the Panthers will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State will be thankful to return home when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Rice-Totten Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.