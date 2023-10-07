Alcorn State edges Grambling for homecoming victory

Alcorn State snuck past Grambling on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 25-24.
Tavarious Griffin, Aaron Allen, and Anthony Williams led Alcorn State to victory. The Braves ran for 63 yards on the ground and threw for 253 yards through the air. Despite the victory, Alcorn State’s coaching staff may place an increased focus on ball security going forward; they couldn’t have been happy with the team’s three turnovers.
Antonio Jones, Lyndon Rash, and Floyd Chalk were all contributors for Grambling in the loss. The Tigers made some costly mistakes on Saturday, giving up eight penalties.
Key Metrics to Victory: Alcorn State
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 32 passing attempts and 33 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 29:55 (50% of the game)
- Penalties – recorded six penalties for 35 yards while Grambling had eight penalties for 75 yards
Alcorn earned a good win against a tough SWAC rival. The Braves’ next action is at Simmons Bank Field on Oct. 21. They will take on an Arkansas-Pine Bluff squad that is looking to rebound from a loss in its last game. This loss was a rare slip-up for Grambling, which had been playing well recently. It doesn’t get any easier in the Tigers’ next game on Oct. 14. They will face an Alabama A&M team that has been impressive lately.
