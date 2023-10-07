Howard loses on the road to Northwestern

Howard‘s slow start caused a 16 point drought at halftime. Northwestern finished the game and held on to victory to win 23-20.
Brendan Sullivan led the way for Northwestern, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another one. Receivers Cam Johnson and Bryce Kirtz were Sullivan’s main targets, collecting 55 and 41 receiving yards respectively. The Wildcats put an emphasis on valuing the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game.
Eden James led the way for Howard, rushing for 177 yards on 21 rushing attempts. The Bison struggled from the start, allowing Northwestern to jump to a 16-0 lead in the first half.
Key Metrics to Victory: Northwestern
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 72-28 run-pass split with 46 rushing attempts and 18 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 30:26 (51% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 54% of third downs (7-13) while Howard converted just 47% (7-15)
Northwestern is now 3-3 thanks to the win. The Wildcats’ next test is a matchup with Nebraska, which also won its last game, at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 21. Howard’s loss is a tough result given the momentum it was riding after beating Robert Morris last week. It doesn’t get any easier in the Bison’s next game on Oct. 14. They will face a Harvard team that has been impressive lately.
