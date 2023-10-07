Hampton comes up short at home to Campbell

Hampton loses to Campbell on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 30-27.
NaQuari Rogers‘ versatility was on full display to lead Campbell. He accumulated 90 yards on the ground and another 52 receiving yards out of the backfield to cause havoc for Hampton’s defense. Down the field, Ezeriah Anderson was the Fighting Camels’ best option. Anderson finished with four receptions for 45 yards. The team committed to the ground game early and often (52 1st quarter rushing yards, 68-32 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Fighting Camels wore down the defense with 202 total rushing yards.
Running back Darran Butts starred in the ground game for Hampton, racking up an impressive 124 yards on 17 carries. The Pirates’ pass defense was a key component to their struggles against the Fighting Camels. They allowed 11.3 yards per pass attempt.
Key Metrics to Victory: Campbell
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 68-32 run-pass split with 44 rushing attempts and 21 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 33:46 (56% of the game)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 80% of red zone trips as opposed to Hampton’s 67% efficiency
Campbell earned a good win against a tough CAA rival. The Fighting Camels will welcome Maine to Barker-Lane Stadium on Oct. 21 for their next game. Hampton took its first loss in conference play. The Pirates will take on Monmouth, which is coming off a win, at Kessler Stadium on Oct. 14.
