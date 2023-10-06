Morgan State University students offered free tickets to Bowie State game

By

Morgan State University students were robbed of a chance to attend a homecoming game of their own, but Bowie State University is stepping up.



The Prince George’s County-based HBCU is offering Morgan State students a free ticket to its homecoming game on Saturday when it hosts Virginia State University. The move was announced in a tweet on Friday evening. As of 9 PM the link declared the game a sell-out.





Morgan State was scheduled to take on Stony Brook on Saturday, but that game was canceled after an on-campus shooting on Tuesday left students injured and resulted in its homecoming activities being shut down. It’s next home football game is set for Oct. 19 when it will host North Carolina Central in a Thursday night contest.

