Rapper BigXthaPlug visits Prairie View A&M locker room

Whenever the culture meets HBCU football it’s just another day at the office. That was the case last weekend at the State Fair Classic when former football player and current rapper BigXthaPlug visited the Prairie View A&M locker room.
The Dallas born rapper attended the State Fair Classic between Grambling and Prairie View A&M. The Panthers went on to lose 35-20 against Grambling. Nonetheless the hit single “Texas” rapper stepped into the locker room for a visit with the PV
student-athletes moments before the game. The meeting was posted on the Instagram account for the Prairie View A&M football team.
The 24 year old rapper spent the first nine years of his life in Pleasant Grove, Texas playing football himself growing up.
BigX’s football days started when he moved to live with his father in Commerce, Texas in high school. During this time BigX grew to 6 ‘2 and became a highly sought after offensive and defensive lineman.
He would go on to be recruited by the University of Minnesota but ultimately made the decision to attend Minnesota’s Crown College. The plan was to raise his GPA for a year and transfer to U of M. Feelings of homesickness led BigX back to the Lone Star State where his eventual rap career would take off.
The rapper often incorporates a mix of trap, country, and gospel styles into his music. Because of his unique style, in 2021 BigX’s song “Big Stepper”, would catch the eye of many big time record labels. Instead of signing a major record deal, BigX partnered with distribution company United Masters.
In 2023 BigXthaPlug dropped his debut album entitled “Amar”, after his son, peaking at No. 4 on Billboard’s Heatseekers album charts and at No. 30 on Apple Music’s “Top Albums” chart.