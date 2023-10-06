Deion Sanders makes Time Magazine cover

By

Another day, another major media milestone for Deion Sanders.



The Colorado head coach was featured on the cover of Time Magazine on Friday, ahead of his team’s game against Arizona State.

The cover is an image of Sanders in CU hat and hoody with sunglasses gazing up into the sky. “The Believer” the text reads on the front page “How Deion Sanders is changing football forever.”

The lengthy article touched on practically all of the plethora of facets of Sanders’ life — from his start in Fort Myers, FL, his rise as a two-sport star to life after football as a youth and high school coach. That, of course, ultimately led to a pivot into college coaching.

Deion Sanders walks out on to the field ahead of the game against Bethune-Cookman (2022).

“He interviewed at Florida State and Arkansas, but without any college experience, he couldn’t get those jobs. Jackson State, which plays a level below major programs like Colorado in the Football Championship Subdivision, took a chance on him. Star power allowed Sanders to skip the typical assistant’s route. It didn’t matter: he finished 27-6, winning a pair of Southwestern Athletic Conference championships.”



Sanders was only quoted once in the story speaking about his time at Jackson State. Author Sean Gregory addressed the fact some people were unhappy with how he left Jackson State.

“It wasn’t like we just abandoned it,” he says. “What more can I do?”



Sanders was on the cover of Sports Illustrated while at Jackson State, along with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

