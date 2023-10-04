Morgan State University homecoming game postponed

Morgan State University has canceled or postponed all homecoming activities in the wake of a shooting on its campus.
MSU President David K. Wilson made the announcement on Wednesday, hours after multiple people were wounded on the campus.
“Regarding Homecoming, regrettably for the very first time in Morgan’s history all activities planned around Homecoming will be either canceled or postponed until the perpetrator(s) of this atrocity have been found and brought to justice,” Wilson said in a statement.
Canceled activities include: The Homecoming Concert, Silent Headphones Party, Homecoming Pep Rally, Homecoming Parade and all other on-campus events including our Lady Bear Volleyball match.
Activities associated with Homecoming that have been postponed include: the Homecoming Football Game, the MSU 39th Annual Homecoming Gala.
Additionally, all classes for the week have been canceled.
“We arrived at this decision after very careful—and at times emotional—deliberation with key stakeholders within our University community including members of my administration, student leaders from SGA and our University Council,” Wilson continued in his statement.
Morgan State University was set to take the field against Stony Brook on Saturday. A makeup date for the postponed game has not been announced.