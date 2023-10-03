North Carolina Central travels to Rhodes Stadium to take on Elon

Coaches for both Elon and North Carolina Central are hard at work preparing game plans for their matchup on Saturday afternoon. The most recent performance for each side could prove useful as a blueprint for success. Each side is coming off a win and will look to add another in this one.
Elon (3-2 Overall, 3-0 in CAA)
Defense has been the Phoenix’s biggest strength for stretches of this season. They are allowing an average of 350 yards per game, with opposing offenses averaging 218 passing yards and 132 yards rushing. Per attempt, they are allowing 3.8 yards on the ground and 6.7 through the air.
Tailback Jalen Hampton will be leading Elon in this one. Hampton has rushed for 562 yards this season, scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
Photo Courtesy: Emma Gellman/Elon Athletics
Elon has a rush-heavy offense, with a 59-41 rush-pass play selection split.
Elon went 8-4 in 2022. They’ll be looking to remain undefeated at home, as they’re currently 2-0 on home turf, averaging 20.5 points per game in those matchups. This is one of Elon’s three games this season against an FCS HBCU opponent.
North Carolina Central (4-1 Overall)
The Eagles will come into this contest with a 4-1 record on the season. Getting points on the board certainly hasn’t been an issue for North Carolina Central, as they are averaging 35.6 points per contest. Their defense has allowed an average of 29.4 points per game this season.
Davius Richard is looking to continue the play he showcased in North Carolina Central’s last game. Richard threw for 265 yards and one touchdown in the team’s win.
North Carolina Central’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 56-44 rush-pass play selection split.
Photo Courtesy: Doug Burt/NCCU Athletics
The Eagles’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games. Their defense has been struggling against the pass, as they allowed 7.9 pass yards per attempt on average over those games. They are 1-1 on the road so far this year, averaging 18.5 points per game in those games. North Carolina Central is 2-0 against CAA opponents so far this year.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.