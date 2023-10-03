SWAC Showdown: Alcorn State vs. Grambling matchup

Alcorn State and Grambling are set to battle in a showdown of HBCU schools on Saturday afternoon. Each team will be looking to build on their recent successes. Alcorn is coming off a 23-20 win over Alabama State. While Grambling is riding a three-game winning streak. The last time these two teams played was in 2022. Grambling took that one by a final score of 35-6.
Alcorn State (2-3 Overall, 1-1 in SWAC)
Defense has been the Braves’ biggest strength for stretches of this season. They’re holding opposing offenses to 182 rushing yards and 190 passing yards each game. Per attempt, they are allowing 4.9 yards on the ground and 7.3 through the air.
Quarterback Aaron Allen will be leading Alcorn State in this one. Allen has averaged 185.8 pass yards per game with season totals of four touchdowns and one interception.
Alcorn State’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Monterio Hunt has collected 28% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
Alcorn State went 5-6 in 2022. They are 1-1 at home so far this year, averaging 18.5 points per game in those games. Alcorn State is 1-1 in FCS HBCU games.
Grambling (3-2 Overall, 2-0 in SWAC)
The Tigers’ offense has held their own this season. They are accumulating an average 408 yards of total offense per game, with 224 yards coming through the air and 185 via the ground. They’ve found decent success in the ground game, as they are averaging an impressive 5.1 yards per carry.
Quarterback Myles Crawley will be leading Grambling in this one. Crawley has averaged 221.8 pass yards per game with season totals of 10 touchdowns and one interception thus far this season.
Grambling’s offensive play selection split thus far this year has been 47% pass, 53% run.
The Tigers’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 72.0 points in their only away game this season. Grambling is 2-1 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 33.7 points per game in those games.
Photo Courtesy: Marcus Plummer/Grambling State Athletics
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.