VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Monroe Beard III wins weekly honors after record-breaking game

He broke the former Tennessee State record of 18 tackles, which was also set against UT Martin 16 years ago in 2007.
Posted on

Courtesy of TSU Athletics

NASHVILLE – Tennessee State linebacker Monroe Beard III was named the Big South-OVC Co-Defensive Player of the Week after his record-breaking performance this past weekend as the league announced the honors Monday morning.

The transfer from Arkansas Pine-Bluff set a single-game TSU record for tackles in a game with 19 against UT Martin. He finished the game with seven solo tackles, 12 assists, and one pass breakup. He broke Kalvin Baker’s record of 18 tackles, which was also set against UT Martin 16 years ago in 2007.

This marked the third straight game of 10+ tackles for Monroe Beard III after finishing with 11 against UAPB and 12 against Gardner-Webb. Beard leads the Big South-OVC in total tackles with 49 and in tackles per game with 12.3. He ranks 5th in the FCS with 12.3 tackles per game.

Monroe Beard III Tennessee State



Tennessee State has now garnished three Player of the Week Awards this season after James Green took home Defensive POTW honors after week two, and James Lowery earned Special Teams POTW honors after week three.

Monroe Beard III wins weekly honors after record-breaking game
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

4
2023 Football

Battle of redemption as Alabama State hosts Bethune-Cookman
Virginia State Virginia State
837
CIAA

Virginia State University remains undefeated with win over Shaw
Willie Slater Clark Atlanta Willie Slater Clark Atlanta
729
Clark Atlanta

Clark Atlanta University reportedly fires legend Willie Slater
Alabama State vs Alcorn State Alabama State vs Alcorn State
641
2023 Football

Alcorn State leaves ASU Stadium with a win over Alabama State
113
2023 Football

Prairie View A&M and Mississippi Valley State prepare for matchup
To Top
X