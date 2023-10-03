Monroe Beard III wins weekly honors after record-breaking game

Courtesy of TSU Athletics
NASHVILLE – Tennessee State linebacker Monroe Beard III was named the Big South-OVC Co-Defensive Player of the Week after his record-breaking performance this past weekend as the league announced the honors Monday morning.
The transfer from Arkansas Pine-Bluff set a single-game TSU record for tackles in a game with 19 against UT Martin. He finished the game with seven solo tackles, 12 assists, and one pass breakup. He broke Kalvin Baker’s record of 18 tackles, which was also set against UT Martin 16 years ago in 2007.
This marked the third straight game of 10+ tackles for Monroe Beard III after finishing with 11 against UAPB and 12 against Gardner-Webb. Beard leads the Big South-OVC in total tackles with 49 and in tackles per game with 12.3. He ranks 5th in the FCS with 12.3 tackles per game.
Tennessee State has now garnished three Player of the Week Awards this season after James Green took home Defensive POTW honors after week two, and James Lowery earned Special Teams POTW honors after week three.