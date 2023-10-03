North Carolina A&T hosts Villanova for CAA matchup

HBCU football fans will be in for a treat when North Carolina A&T and Villanova meet on Saturday evening. If Villanova can come out on top, it would be a nice recovery from their last loss to UAlbany. A win for North Carolina A&T would keep things rolling after their recent success over Norfolk State.
North Carolina A&T (1-3 Overall, 0-1 in CAA)
The Aggies enter with a 1-3 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 1.5 touchdowns and 13.3 points per contest. The Aggies’ defense is conceding an average of 29.5 points per game.
Tailback Kenji Christian will be leading North Carolina A&T in this one. Christian has rushed for 274 yards this season, scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
North Carolina A&T’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 70-30 rush-pass play selection split.
North Carolina A&T went 7-4 in 2022. They’re 0-1 at home, after giving up 30.0 points in their only home game this season. North Carolina A&T is 0-1 in CAA games.
Villanova (3-2 Overall, 1-1 in CAA)
The Wildcats will enter this match up with a 3-2 campaign so far. They’re putting up an average of 3.8 touchdowns and 27.8 points per contest. Their defense allows an average of 349 yards and 23.4 points per game.
Quarterback Connor Watkins will be leading Villanova in this one. Watkins has averaged 187.6 pass yards per game with season totals of five touchdowns and five interceptions thus far this season.
Villanova’s offense makes a concerted effort to get the ball to their star receiver. Rayjuon Pringle has collected 33% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
The Wildcats’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, averaging 319 offensive yards per game during those games. They are 1-2 on the road so far this year, averaging 20.7 points per game in those games. Villanova is 1-1 in CAA games.
