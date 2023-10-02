Prairie View A&M and Mississippi Valley State prepare for matchup

SWAC football continues Saturday evening, when Prairie View A&M and Mississippi Valley State battle. Each of these teams will be hoping this game is a rebound performance. PVAMU is coming off a 20-35 loss to Grambling, while MVSU is suffering through a three-game losing streak. The last time these two teams played was in 2022. Mississippi Valley State took that one by a final score of 27-7.
Prairie View A&M (2-3 Overall, 2-1 in SWAC)
The Panthers come into this contest with a 2-3 record on the season. They are scoring an average of 19.2 points per contest, with a total of 11 touchdowns on the year. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers’ defense allows 40.6 points per game on average.
Ahmad Antoine gears up after an impressive performance in Prairie View A&M’s last game. Antoine rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
Prairie View A&M’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Brian Jenkins Jr. has collected 25% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
The Panthers’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games. Their defense has been struggling against the pass, as they’ve allowed 9.0 yards per attempt on average over the last three games. They’re 0-1 on home turf, after giving up 45.0 points in their only home game this season. Prairie View A&M has lost two straight matchups against Mississippi Valley State since Nov 27, 2021.
Mississippi Valley State (0-3 Overall)
The Delta Devils’ performance this season has been uninspiring, both offensively and defensively. They’ve only been averaging 223 yards of total offense per game. To make matters worse, opposing offenses have been racking up 448 yards per game against Mississippi Valley State’s defense. They’ve especially struggled with the ground game, only averaging 2.9 yards per carry.
Tailback Jared Wilson will be leading Mississippi Valley State in this one. Wilson has collected 156 rush yards this season, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Mississippi Valley State relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 29% of rush attempts.
Photo Courtesy: Aliyah Hill/Mississippi Valley State Atheltics
Mississippi Valley State enters after putting up a 2-9 campaign in 2022. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 35.0 points in their only away game this season. This is the first SWAC game for Mississippi Valley State.
