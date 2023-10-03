VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

NFL All-Pro Antonio Cromartie joins HBCU coaching staff

Former NFL star Antonio Cromartie will be joining the coaching staff of an HBCU that is having its problems on defense.
Former NFL star Antonio Cromartie will be getting more coaching experience at an HBCU.

The four-time Pro Bowler has been hired as a defensive analyst for Saint Augustine’s University, according to CBS17.com. Located in Raleigh, NC Saint Augustine’s University is a Division II school which competes in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).



Cromartie previously worked as a graduate assistant under Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M for two seasons. He recently tweeted about his frustrations about being away from coaching this sseason.

“Being away from Coaching this season sucks,” Cromartie wrote last month. “But I love the fact I have guys calling from around the country asking for tips and help when they send their film over from games. At the end of day it’s about the kids and I love it. I don’t want anything from them but 2 see them win.”

A Tallahassee, FL native, Antonio Cromartie played his college ball at Florida State from 2003 through 2005. He was a first round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft and was named first-team All-Pro in just his second NFL season in 2007 as he led the league in interceptions. Cromartie finished his career in 2016, recording 116 career pass deflections and 31 interceptions. He is the cousin of former Tennessee State University star defensive back and former Pro Bowler Dominique-Rodgers Cromartie.

St. Augustine’s University is currently 0-5 under first-year head coach Howard Feggins. Its defense is currently giving up 35 points per game.

