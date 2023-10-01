VIEW ALL SCORES
Southern vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff
2023 Football

Quarles, Southern take the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Harold Blood’s two touchdowns helps Southern to blank UAPB
Southern out-battled Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday evening by a final score of 27-0.

Tailback Gary Quarles led the way for Southern, accumulating 102 yards on 15 rushing attempts. Harold Blood contributed as well, completing 18-of-20 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. The Jags’ pass rush continued its success generating pressure, as they recorded six sacks on the opposing quarterback.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff was led by quarterback Jalen Macon. He completed 8-of-12 passes for 79 yards. Kierstan Rogers and Daemon Dawkins also contributed to the offense for Pine Bluff in the losing effort.

Key Metrics to Victory: Southern

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 63-37 run-pass split with 43 rushing attempts and 25 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 28:22 (47% of the game)
  • Turnover battle – turned the ball over just two times while collecting four turnovers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 0% efficiency

Southern earned a good win against a tough SWAC rival. The Jags’ next game is an Oct. 7 matchup with Florida A&M at A.W. Mumford Stadium. This evening’s defeat was another tough result for UAPB. It had lost in its last outing against Alabama A&M and was looking to rebound. Arkansas-Pine Bluff will look for redemption in their next game against Mississippi Valley State, which has been struggling recently. That one is on Oct. 14 at Rice-Totten Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

