Grambling State claims victory over Prairie View A&M

Grambling State and Prairie View A&M was a competitive back-and-forth affair in the first half of Saturday’s matchup. Grambling made a statement in the second half, however, pulling away for the 35-20 victory.
Lyndon Rash was electric, reeling in seven balls for 73 yards to lead the way for Grambling State. Rash got help as well, particularly from Myles Crawley and Floyd Chalk. The team’s offense was balanced, finding success both on the ground and through the air. They concluded with 449 total yards of offense.
Ahmad Antoine starred in the ground game for Prairie View A&M, rushing for one touchdown. The Panthers’ coaching staff was aggressive on fourth down to no avail. They failed to convert on each of their three fourth down attempts.
Key Metrics to Victory: Grambling State
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 41 passing attempts and 40 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 38:12
- Third down success – converted on 39% of third downs (7-18) while Prairie View A&M converted just 27% (3-11)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Prairie View A&M’s 50% efficiency
Each team has its next game on Oct. 7. Grambling State takes on Alcorn State at Spinks-Casem Stadium, where the Tigers will look to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M will try to rebound when they take on Mississippi Valley State at Panther Stadium.
