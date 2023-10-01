VIEW ALL SCORES
Tennessee State falls to 2-2 after loss to UT Martin

Draylen Ellis’ 180 passing yards were not enough in the Tennessee State loss.
Tennessee State came up short against UT Martin on Saturday evening, losing by a final score of 20-10.

Kinkead Dent led the way for UT Martin, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another one. In the ground game, tailback Sam Franklin was the Skyhawks’ main contributor, rushing for 132 yards. The team committed to the ground game early and often (54 1st quarter rushing yards, 66-34 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Skyhawks wore down the defense with 253 total rushing yards.

Tennessee State was led by quarterback Draylen Ellis. He completed 16-of-33 passes for 180 yards. Ellis leaned on receiver Karate Brenson, who recorded 85 yards on four receptions.

Key Metrics to Victory: UT Martin

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 66-34 run-pass split with 49 rushing attempts and 25 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 35:35 (59% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 42% of third downs (5-12) while Tennessee State converted just 38% (6-16)
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 75% of red zone trips as opposed to Tennessee State’s 0% efficiency

Each team has its next game on Oct. 7. UT Martin takes on conference rival Eastern Illinois at O’Brien Field, where the Skyhawks will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Tennessee State will hit the road once again when they face struggling Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

