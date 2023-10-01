VIEW ALL SCORES
Alabama State vs Alcorn State
2023 Football

Alcorn State leaves ASU Stadium with a win over Alabama State

Aaron Allen throws for 370 yards to help Alcorn State outlast Alabama State.
Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Alcorn State snuck past Alabama State on Saturday evening by a final score of 23-20.

Aaron Allen led the way for Alcorn State, throwing for 370 yards and two touchdowns in this one. The team clearly put a premium on ball security, as the Braves did not fumble the ball all game.

Marcus Harris II starred in the ground game for Alabama State, rushing for one touchdown. Alabama State made too many mistakes early on, giving up two turnovers in the first quarter alone.

Alcorn State vs Alabama State

Key Metrics to Victory: Alcorn State

  • Play selection – leaned on the pass game, with a 71-29 pass-run split with 46 passing attempts and 19 rushing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 28:22 (47% of the game)
  • Turnover battle – turned the ball over just one time while collecting three turnovers from Alabama State
  • Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Alabama State’s 50% efficiency

Both teams take the field again on Oct. 7. Alcorn State takes on a confident Grambling State squad at Spinks-Casem Stadium, where the Braves will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Alabama State will try to rebound when they host Bethune-Cookman at ASU Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

