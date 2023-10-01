Virginia State University remains undefeated with win over Shaw

By

DURHAM, N.C- The Virginia State University football team took an undefeated record into a matchup with Shaw and emerged victorious 38-19 on Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans made a statement on their opening drive marching down the field on an 8-play 72-yard drive that ended with a Kymani Clarke one yard touchdown run. VSU never faced a third down on the drive moving the ball effectively both in the air and on the ground.

On their second drive they found themselves in a 4 and 8 situation, where it was too long for a field goal and too short for a punt. So, with Jordan Davis in the shotgun, he rifled a pass to an open Lucas Nunez in the endzone for a 28-yard touchdown.

Shaw would answer with a drive that went through the end of the first quarter and five minutes into the second with an eight-yard touchdown rush but would miss the point after attempt. VSU did not take long to answer as they would get the ball on a touchback and drive down the field to make it 21-6. During the drive Clarke would rush for 24 yards and the seven-yard touchdown run.

The last score of the first half saw the defense force the Bears deep into their own territory thanks to back-to-back sacks by Mustupha Coly and a combo sack of Zemar Anderson and Miqueal Pillow-Smiley. Then the punt return unit blocked the punt and recovered in the endzone to add another touchdown on the board.

On the third drive of the second half Davis once again found Nunez for a long 75-yard touchdown on the third play of the drive. Shaw would then answer with a touchdown after a 12-yard touchdown pass and on VSU’s next drive they would end their scoring with a field goal.



Davis finished with 320 yards passing to go with two touchdowns and two interceptions for VSU.

Virginia State University moves to 5-0 with the win and Shaw drops to 1-4. The Trojans stay on the road as they play Bowie State on Saturday October 7 with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 pm.

