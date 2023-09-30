Williams leads Howard to victory over Robert Morris

Howard got off to a slow start on Saturday afternoon, but ultimately turned it up to overpower Robert Morris by a final score of 35-10.
Quinton Williams had his eyes on the endzone in Howard’s win. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another two, wreaking havoc on Robert Morris’ defense. In the ground game, tailback Ian Wheeler was the Bison’s main contributor, rushing for 81 yards. The Bison found offensive success throughout the day, outpacing the Colonials in total offensive yards 337 to 221.
Chaese Jackson, Anthony Chiccitt, and Kimon O’Sullivan were all contributors for Robert Morris in the loss. The rushing game was not kind to the Colonials. They were held to just 43 yards on the ground.
Key Metrics to Victory: Howard
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 69-31 run-pass split with 38 rushing attempts and 17 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 29:54
Both teams have their next games on Oct. 7. Howard heads to Ryan Field to take on Northwestern, where the Bison will look to continue their road success. Meanwhile, Robert Morris will try to rebound when they face struggling Gardner-Webb at Spangler Stadium.
