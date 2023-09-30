Morgan State falls flat to Yale

Morgan State comes up short to Yale on Saturday afternoon, losing in a blow out by a final score of 45-3.
Nolan Grooms led Yale with an impressive performance. He dissected the Bears’ defense over and over, accumulating 363 yards through the air and 87 on the ground. Grooms got help as well, particularly from Mason Tipton and Ryan Lindley. As a team, the Bulldogs’ offense generated 4.8 yards per carry and 9.2 yards per pass attempt.
Halfback Keith Jenkins Jr. led the way for Morgan State. The Bears struggled to take drives all the way to the endzone, with their only points coming from field goals.
Key Metrics to Victory: Yale
- Play selection – leaned on the pass game, with a 56-44 pass-run split with 40 passing attempts and 32 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 30:04 (50% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 53% of third downs (8-15) while Morgan State converted just 29% (5-17)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 75% of red zone trips as opposed to Morgan State’s 0% efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Oct. 7. Yale faces Dartmouth at Memorial Field, where the Bulldogs will hope their success follows them. Meanwhile, Morgan State will be thankful to return home when they take on Stony Brook at Hughes Memorial Stadium.
