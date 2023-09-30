Colorado falls, Silmon-Craig intercepts Williams, Rice shines

By

Former Jackson State player Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig became the first player this season to intercept defending Heisman winner Caleb Williams on Saturday. It wasn’t quite enough as a fierce Colorado (3-2) rally fell short against USC (5-0), with CU losing 48-41.

Brenden Rice, the son of Jerry Rice, led the USC receivers with two touchdowns. Rice was a former player at Colorado. His father, the Pro Football Hall of Famer, played collegiately at Mississippi Valley State University.

Shedeur Sanders led a daring comeback in the second half as Colorado outscored USC 27-14 in the second half. A late onside kick was recovered by USC after CU trimmed the lead to one score with 1:43 remaining.

Sanders held his own against Williams statistically with the Heisman winner just edging out the former Jackson State star. Sanders was 30-45 passing for 371 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Williams was 30-40 for 403 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

The Colorado defense was without Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders, both players transferred to CU when Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching job there. Silmon-Craig now has two interceptions this season.

Colorado plays next weekend at Arizona State.

