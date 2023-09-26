Tennessee State seeks revenge against UT Martin in OVC showdown

OVC football continues Saturday evening, when UT Martin and Tennessee State battle. These teams will be competing to keep their current winning streaks intact. UT Martin has won three straight, while TSU’s streak stands at two. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2022. That one ended in a 20-3 win for UT Martin.
UT Martin (3-1 Overall)
The Skyhawks’ performance this season has demonstrated they can be dominant on both sides of the ball. Their average yardage numbers back that up. They are putting up 490 yards of total offense per outing, while holding opposition offenses to 418 yards per game. Offenses struggle to run the ball efficiently against this defensive front. They’re holding opponents to an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
Sam Franklin gears up after an impressive performance in UT Martin’s last game. Franklin rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.
UT Martin has a rush-heavy offense, with a 57-43 rush-pass play selection split.
UT Martin went 7-4 in 2022. They’ll be looking to remain undefeated at home, as they’re currently 2-0 on home turf, averaging 52.0 points per game in those matchups. UT Martin has won two straight matchups against Tennessee State since Nov 6, 2021.
Tennessee State (2-1 Overall, 1-0 in OVC)
The Tigers’ performance this season has been uninspiring, both offensively and defensively. Their defense has been allowing 432 yards per game. Meanwhile, their own offense has only been averaging 292 yards per game. Their passing game is especially weak, as they’re only averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.
Tailback Jalen Rouse will be leading Tennessee State in this one. Rouse has collected 172 rush yards this season, scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Tennessee State boasts a versatile ground game. Quarterback runs make up 34% of their season’s rushing attempts.
Tennessee State enters after putting up a 4-7 campaign in 2022. They’re 0-1 on the road, after giving up 56.0 points in their only away game this season. Tennessee State is 1-0 in OVC games.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.