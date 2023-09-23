North Carolina Central records win over Mississippi Valley State

North Carolina Central started the game hot on Saturday afternoon, scoring 14 first quarter points. The Eagles then carried that wave to power past Mississippi Valley State by a final score of 45-3.
Walker Harris led the way for North Carolina Central, throwing for 263 yards and five touchdowns in this one. The Eagles found offensive success throughout the day, outpacing the Delta Devils in total offensive yards 416 to 216.
Jared Wilson had a big day for Mississippi Valley State, accumulating 80 yards on the ground. The Delta Devils struggled to take drives all the way to the endzone, with all of their only points coming from a field goal.
Key Metrics to Victory: North Carolina Central
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 28 passing attempts and 33 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 29:24 (49% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 38% of third downs (3-8) while Mississippi Valley State converted just 24% (4-17)
- Penalties – recorded four penalties for 50 yards while Mississippi Valley State had nine penalties for 92 yards
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Mississippi Valley State’s 50% efficiency
Both teams have their next games on Sept. 30. North Carolina Central takes on Campbell at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, where the Eagles will look for a repeat of their success here this afternoon. Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State will get another shot at its first win when they host Florida A&M at Rice-Totten Stadium.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.