Alabama State hosts Alcorn State for SWAC showdown

Alabama State will take on Alcorn State in a SWAC showdown on Saturday evening. Each team is looking to recover from some adversity. Bama St. has lost two straight games, while Alcorn couldn’t beat Prairie View A&M in their last contest. Alcorn State should enter this one with confidence, as they came away with a 35-7 victory when these teams last met in 2019.
Alabama State (1-2 Overall, 0-1 in SWAC)
The Hornets’ defense has shown it can be a relative strength at times this season. They are allowing an average of 298 yards per game, with opposing offenses averaging 208 passing yards and 90 yards rushing. Ground yards don’t come easy against this front seven. Opponents are only averaging 2.8 yards per carry.
Wideout Kisean Johnson will be leading the way for Alabama State. Johnson comes into this one having accumulated at least 100 yards receiving in three consecutive games.
Alabama State’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Kisean Johnson has collected 47% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
Alabama State went 6-5 in 2022. They are 1-1 at home so far this year, averaging 15.5 points per game in those games. Alabama State is 1-1 in SWAC games, averaging 12.0 points per game in such games.
Alcorn State (1-3 Overall, 0-1 in SWAC)
The Braves’ record sits at 1-3 on the season coming into this game. Their offense has had trouble getting on the board this year. They’re only averaging 15.3 points per contest. Their defense allows an average of 368 yards and 26.0 points per game.
Tailback Jarveon Howard will be leading Alcorn State in this one. Howard has collected 209 rush yards this season, scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
Alcorn State’s offense makes a concerted effort to get the ball to their star receiver. Malik Rodgers has collected 28% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
The Braves’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, managing to avoid turning the ball over in each of those matchups. They are 0-2 on the road so far this year, averaging 12.0 points per game in those games. Alcorn State is 0-1 in SWAC games.
