Connley leads Prairie View A&M back to victory over Alcorn State

Prairie View A&M snuck past Alcorn State on Saturday evening by a final score of 23-20.
Trazon Connley led the way for Prairie View A&M, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another one. In the rushing attack, running back Ahmad Antoine garnered most of the Panthers’ success, accumulating 78 yards and one touchdown. The team clearly put a premium on ball security, as the Panthers did not fumble the ball all game.
Alcorn State was led by quarterback Aaron Allen. He completed 26-of-37 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Allen leaned on receiver Malik Rodgers, who recorded 86 yards on three receptions for one touchdown.
Key Metrics to Victory: Prairie View A&M
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 65-35 run-pass split with 35 rushing attempts and 19 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 31:10 (52% of the game)
- Red zone efficiency – converted on 100% of red zone trips as opposed to Alcorn State’s 75% efficiency
Both teams take the field again on Sept. 30. Prairie View A&M takes on conference rival Grambling at the Cotton Bowl, where the Panthers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Alcorn State will hope for a better result on the road when they head to ASU Stadium for a battle with Alabama State.
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.