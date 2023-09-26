North Carolina Central hosts Campbell at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium

North Carolina Central and Campbell are hard at work preparing game plans for their matchup on Saturday evening. If North Carolina Central can come out on top, it would keep things rolling after their recent success over Mississippi Valley State. A win for Campbell would be a nice recovery from their last loss to Elon.
North Carolina Central (3-1 Overall)
The Eagles will look to add another win to their earned record thus far of 3-1. They’re putting up an average of 4.3 touchdowns and 32.3 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles’ defense allows 24.8 points per game on average.
Tailback Latrell Collier will be leading North Carolina Central in this one. Collier has rushed for 290 yards this season, scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
North Carolina Central’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 56-44 rush-pass play selection split.
North Carolina Central went 10-2 in 2022. They’ve only had one home game this season, in which they put up 47.0 points to come away with the win. This is one of North Carolina Central’s three games against a CAA opponent this season.
Campbell (2-2 Overall, 1-2 in CAA)
The Fighting Camels will come into this contest with a 2-2 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 5.0 touchdowns and 37.3 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Fighting Camels’ defense is giving up an average of 25.0 points per game.
Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams will be leading Campbell in this one. Williams has averaged 282.5 pass yards per game with season totals of six touchdowns and one interception thus far this season.
Campbell’s running game is by committee. No one player has taken more than 30% of rush attempts.
The Fighting Camels’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 2-0 on the road so far this year, averaging 50.5 points per game in those games. This is one of Campbell’s three games this season against an FCS HBCU opponent.
