Jackson State

Jackson State football makes history with woman kicker

Jackson State football made history on Saturday night with a woman participating in game action for the first time in school and D1 HBCU history.
Posted on

Jackson State football not only got its first home win of the season — it also had a historic moment.

Leilani Armenta kicked off for Jackson State on Saturday night, becoming the first woman to suit up and play for the school and likely in Division I HBCU football.

A member of the Jackson State soccer squad, Leilani Armenta got a shot due to injuries at the position. She kicked in high school at Saint Bonaventure HS as well as played soccer. Armenta handled two kickoffs in the contest for JSU.

Jackson State football, Leilani Armenta

“It means a lot to me,” Armenta said after the game. “It opens up opportunities for girls at other schools to show what they can do. It shows what you can achieve with hard work and a willingness to learn and improve.”

Jackson State would go on to win the game 22-16, as the defending SWAC champions trailed 9-8 at halftime and struggled to put away a B-CU squad that has won just five games since 2020.

Jackson State football improved to 3-2 with the win. It will have the next week off before returning to action against SWAC East rival Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile, Ala.

